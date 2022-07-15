Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management reduced its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Gentex were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,036 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,446,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1,797.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,241,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 1,175,976 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,065,000 after buying an additional 992,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 8,895.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,297,000 after acquiring an additional 916,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Gentex Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gentex (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.