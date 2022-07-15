George Weston (TSE:WN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $149.03

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$149.03 and traded as high as C$155.67. George Weston shares last traded at C$153.50, with a volume of 139,296 shares traded.

WN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$165.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$177.00 to C$188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$168.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.75 billion and a PE ratio of 20.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$151.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$149.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.47.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.41 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 10.7899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other George Weston news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.79, for a total value of C$1,056,956.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,965 shares in the company, valued at C$6,510,414.90.

About George Weston (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

