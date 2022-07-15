GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 769,200 shares, an increase of 126.4% from the June 15th total of 339,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

GeoVax Labs Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ GOVX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. 1,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,187. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs ( NASDAQ:GOVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 146.19% and a negative net margin of 5,443.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.53% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.