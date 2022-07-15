Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $950,911,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,144 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,622,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

GILD traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.72. 270,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,437,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

