Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,982,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Acquisition Trading Up 0.0 %

GLEE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,012. Gladstone Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

Gladstone Acquisition Company Profile

Gladstone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on the farming and agricultural sectors, including farming related operations and businesses that support the farming industry.

