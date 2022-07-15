Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -7,500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.4%.

Shares of GOOD opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a current ratio of 8.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $35.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOD shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at about $786,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

