Glenfarne Merger (NASDAQ:GGMC) Trading Down 0.4%

Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 2,982,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,685% from the average daily volume of 107,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the fourth quarter valued at $1,675,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glenfarne Merger by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 824,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 405,812 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Glenfarne Merger by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,328,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 578,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the fourth quarter valued at $983,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue opportunities in the energy transition and electrification sector in the Americas.

