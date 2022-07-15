Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 10,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 12,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58.

Hedge Fund Activity

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.