Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS) Trading 2.2% Higher

Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $22.04. 17,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 37,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

Global X Solar ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38.

Global X Solar ETF Hedge Fund Trading

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Solar ETF stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 38.66% of Global X Solar ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

