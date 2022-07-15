Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Position Trimmed by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $169.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.38. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.38.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

