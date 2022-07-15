GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 825.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

Shares of GNNDY traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.59. 5,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.95 and a 200-day moving average of $135.66. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $89.30 and a one year high of $281.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 370.00 to 295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.00.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

