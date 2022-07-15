Godsey & Gibb Associates Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Aflac accounts for approximately 0.3% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 5.9% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,820,000 after buying an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.46. 55,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,070. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

