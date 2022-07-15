GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One GokuMarket Credit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 91.2% against the US dollar. GokuMarket Credit has a market cap of $5,529.26 and $857.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GokuMarket Credit alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00026793 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00248927 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000756 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GokuMarket Credit (CRYPTO:GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GokuMarket Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GokuMarket Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GokuMarket Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GokuMarket Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.