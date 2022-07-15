Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,768 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned about 2.19% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSST. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.80. 4,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,486. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $50.96.

