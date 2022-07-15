Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,059,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,543 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,440,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,151,000 after purchasing an additional 119,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,608,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,047,000 after acquiring an additional 207,517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,852,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,688,000 after buying an additional 316,232 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,744,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,411,000 after buying an additional 99,418 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $76.42. 1,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,843. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.43. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $72.19 and a one year high of $95.90.

