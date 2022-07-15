Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GRNNF. HSBC upgraded shares of Grand City Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Grand City Properties from €20.60 ($20.60) to €16.80 ($16.80) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Grand City Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grand City Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

