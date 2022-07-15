Gratus Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 63,968 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,341,000. Gratus Capital LLC owned 0.09% of AGCO as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in AGCO by 27,037.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 775,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,298,000 after acquiring an additional 772,995 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AGCO by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,564,000 after buying an additional 563,239 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 545.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,332,000 after purchasing an additional 406,935 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,962,000 after purchasing an additional 388,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,730,000 after acquiring an additional 368,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.58.

AGCO Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.49. 5,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,615. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.16. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.