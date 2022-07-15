Gratus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Graco by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Graco by 804.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

NYSE:GGG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.26. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

