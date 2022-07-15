Gratus Capital LLC Purchases 5,241 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.89. 18,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.86. The company has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

