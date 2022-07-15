Gratus Capital LLC Purchases 8,233 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1,859.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of International Paper by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of International Paper by 866.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,724 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.11. 8,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,280. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $61.27.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

