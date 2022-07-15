Graviocoin (GIO) Market Capitalization Achieves $981,792.30

Graviocoin (GIO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $981,792.30 and $527.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00026190 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00248984 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000947 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

