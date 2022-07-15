Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Price Performance

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 43,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,265. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $42.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78.

