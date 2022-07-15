GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Price Target Cut to $7.00

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on GreenPower Motor from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

GP stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. The company has a market cap of $73.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 4.05. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

GreenPower Motor ( NASDAQ:GP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 89.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. Analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 307.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 102,198 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

