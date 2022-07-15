Gries Financial LLC Acquires 7,206 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

FAF traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,427. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.30. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $81.54.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at First American Financial

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First American Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

