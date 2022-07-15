Gries Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 80,121 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Gries Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gries Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $27.69. 15,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $32.04.

