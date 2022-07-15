Gries Financial LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after buying an additional 34,503 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,694,000 after buying an additional 129,389 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.86 on Friday, reaching $228.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,646. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.38.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

