Gries Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,950,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $96,383,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $69,233,000. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 7,038.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 243,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after buying an additional 239,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,950,000 after buying an additional 163,815 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,825 shares of company stock worth $38,452,803. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.68.

CI stock traded up $9.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.16. The company had a trading volume of 34,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.40. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $282.33.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

