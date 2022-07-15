Gries Financial LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 145.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 1.0% of Gries Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,441,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $67,950,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3M Stock Performance

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.69.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $130.09. 29,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,292. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.87. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

