Gries Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 141.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 296.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.45. 2,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.03. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

