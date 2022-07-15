Gries Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Gries Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 10,966.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 9.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 60.0% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 58.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 14.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $5.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.94. 6,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,359. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.14. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $251.01 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

