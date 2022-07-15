Gries Financial LLC Purchases 4,495 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.93.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $80.29. 30,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,392,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.40.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

