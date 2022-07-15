Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 67,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 788,662 shares.The stock last traded at $10.01 and had previously closed at $9.68.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GRFS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Grifols from €21.40 ($21.40) to €20.60 ($20.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grifols presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.
The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67.
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
