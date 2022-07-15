Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.27

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.27 and last traded at $45.01, with a volume of 4711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Activity

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $68,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,624.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $68,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,624.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,955.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 651,594 shares of company stock valued at $25,161,331 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

