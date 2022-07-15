Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

NYSE GWRE opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $69.06 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average is $88.28.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $124,005.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,266.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 447,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Guidewire Software by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $4,682,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $5,641,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

