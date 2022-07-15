Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.44

Shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.44 and traded as low as $12.01. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Gyrodyne Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gyrodyne

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyrodyne stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 7.49% of Gyrodyne worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

