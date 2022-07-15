H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.00

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.00 and traded as low as $2.46. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 320,668 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HNNMY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 125 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 145 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 175 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.44.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.