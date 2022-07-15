Hacken Token (HAI) Price Reaches $0.0186

Hacken Token (HAI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Hacken Token has a market cap of $8.84 million and approximately $704,654.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00051839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00023745 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub.

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

