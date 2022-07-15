Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Trading Up 0.6%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

HRSHF has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Haier Smart Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Haier Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Haier Smart Home Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51.

Haier Smart Home Company Profile

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

