Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2,048.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up 1.3% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,532,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after buying an additional 607,766 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 990.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,537,000 after buying an additional 459,318 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,736,000 after purchasing an additional 283,086 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,653. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.11.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

