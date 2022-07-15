Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $400,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $203,912,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after purchasing an additional 635,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,022,000 after purchasing an additional 514,589 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.42. 6,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.96. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHD. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

