Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,755,000 after buying an additional 6,428,092 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 409.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,420,000 after buying an additional 2,198,907 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 159,083,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,590,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after buying an additional 1,590,832 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,503,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,966,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Huntsman Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE HUN traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,149. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.