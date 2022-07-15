Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys Shares of 10,359 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth $14,468,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $3,804,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,360,000 after buying an additional 79,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CALM shares. TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.30. 3,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,083. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.71 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

