Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Johnson Rice lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.47.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.37. 133,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,119,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.83. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

