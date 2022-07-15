Harfst & Associates Inc. Acquires 3,215 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.24. 193,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,267. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,913 shares of company stock valued at $146,107 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

