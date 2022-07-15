Harfst & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 11.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 231.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 28,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 36.2% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 13,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL opened at $153.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.03.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.41.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

