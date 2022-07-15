Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $619,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.30. 87,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,314. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $131.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.