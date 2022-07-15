Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

HRGLY stock remained flat at $19.79 during trading on Friday. 89 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $46.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRGLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Investec raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($14.87) to GBX 925 ($11.00) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.61) to GBX 770 ($9.16) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,241.50.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

