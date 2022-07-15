Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (BATS:HEET) Shares Down 0.6%

Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (BATS:HEET – Get Rating) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $21.36. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.