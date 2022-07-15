Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 464,000 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the June 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Harvard Bioscience Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of HBIO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.69. 2,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,708. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $28.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Harvard Bioscience

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO James W. Green purchased 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,309,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James W. Green purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,319,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,887,847. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 216,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 44.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

