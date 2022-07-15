Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 464,000 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the June 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Harvard Bioscience Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of HBIO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.69. 2,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,708. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $28.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Harvard Bioscience
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 216,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 44.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
Harvard Bioscience Company Profile
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.