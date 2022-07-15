Hathor Market Capitalization Tops $31.85 Million (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000655 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hathor has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. Hathor has a total market cap of $31.85 million and $1.13 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00058255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00023570 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001894 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 909,569,760 coins and its circulating supply is 233,624,760 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.